Roman Reigns to bring 2 returning stars to form Female Bloodline? Analyzing potential members

Roman Reigns and his run with The Bloodline has been one of the greatest things in WWE's recent history. Could it escalate with a female version of the faction?

Over the last three years, The Bloodline has featured Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn. While the faction has been the strongest force on the roster, there has never been any female member involved in its business. If the saga continues, WWE may create a female version of the faction soon.

If that is in the plans, The Tribal Chief may bring Tamina Snuka and Naomi back to WWE to create a new version of his faction comprising female members. Tamina is currently on hiatus. She last competed in February 2023. Meanwhile, The Glow star is currently working with TNA Wrestling under the in-ring name Trinity Fatu and is rumored to return to the company at Royal Rumble.

If Tamina and Naomi make their return to the company, they could join forces with Ava and Nia Jax to create a Female Bloodline. For those unaware, Snuka and Jax belong to the Anoa'i wrestling family, Ava is The Rock's daughter, and Naomi is Jimmy Uso's wife.

Tamina and Naomi could work as a tag team to dominate the women's division, while Nia Jax and Ava may act as singles competitors. This scenario is a remarkable speculation but is nowhere near confirmed. Fans will get their answers soon.

Is Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Saga over?

Fans have been speculating about The Bloodline's end for a long time, but that hasn't happened yet. Could it happen anytime soon?

There is a buzz about Cody Rhodes finishing his story and finally dethroning Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. If that is to happen, The Bloodline's longtime story could also end soon after that.

The company has teased Solo Sikoa potentially betraying The Tribal Chief, and the time to pull the trigger may come soon. Also, Jimmy Uso may battle Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40, after which The Usos could reunite as a babyface tag team, finally putting an end to The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman is arguably the greatest manager of all time and will have no problem finding a suitable client after Roman Reigns.

