[Watch] Former WWE champion bids farewell to TNA fans in tears amid return rumors at Royal Rumble

A top star bid farewell to TNA fans after her match at Hard to Kill amid rumors of her return to WWE.

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) spent over a decade in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the SmackDown Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she walked out, alongside Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks), during an episode of RAW in May 2022 and eventually left the promotion.

The 36-year-old later joined TNA, where she held the TNA Knockouts World Championship for over 180 days. Last night, Trinity lost her title to Jordynne Grace at the Hard to Kill PPV amid rumors suggesting she is returning to WWE at Royal Rumble.

After the match, Trinity and Grace shared an emotional moment as the latter hugged the former champion and seemingly whispered some words in her ear before leaving the ring. Trinity then broke down in tears as she waved to the crowd, bidding them goodbye, before heading backstage.

Is Trinity Fatu returning to WWE?

Many expect Trinity to return to the Stamford-based company to reunite with her husband, Jimmy Uso. Recent reports also suggested the 36-year-old would likely be one of the surprise entrants in the upcoming 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

However, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion took to Twitter after losing her title at Hard to Kill to send Jordynne Grace a message. It led fans to wonder if she was staying in TNA after all.

"One word, @JordynneGrace! Actually another word…REMATCH! #hardtokill," she wrote.

Trinity also posted photos of the TNA Knockouts World Championship, captioning them with a crying face emoji.

While the rumors suggest that Naomi will be making her way back to WWE later this month, Fatu's tweets suggest otherwise. Will the former SmackDown Women's Champion return as a surprise entrant in the Rumble this year? We will have to wait and find out.

