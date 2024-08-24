Real-life Bloodline member surprisingly pays tribute to AEW star after title win

A clip of a real-life Bloodline member's first title win in a certain promotion surfaced, but this time it showed him having a brief moment with a popular AEW star as he celebrated his win. This would be Zilla Fatu with Prince Nana.

Nana has served as Swerve Strickland's manager for some time now. However, the reason for his popularity has been due to the iconic dance he does every time the reigning AEW World Champion makes his entrance. Several names within the company, and across the industry have been doing this catchy dance.

On his YouTube channel, Zilla Fatu posted clips from a HOG Wrestling event that took place a few weeks ago. The event saw him capture the Crown Jewel Championship for the first time. After the match, the real-life Bloodline member joined Prince Nana to do his iconic dance, and the two also hugged it out to celebrate his win.

The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, has been a dominating entity on WWE SmackDown.

Zilla Fatu is set to have his first title defense against a former WWE Superstar

A couple of days ago, it was revealed that Zilla Fatu will have his first title defense against a former WWE Superstar during HOG's show in Chicago. That would be Mustafa Ali.

Following his release from WWE back in September 2023, Ali has been going around the wrestling world, to showcase his in-ring talent. He has now made his way to TNA Wrestling, NJPW, and several other promotions in the independent circuit.

It was announced that their match will be taking place on September 5, 2024, with the HOG Crown Jewel Championship on the line.

"Thursday, September 5th, 'The Main One' @Zillafatu makes his very first defense of the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against the Worldwide Campaign of @MustafaAli_X, in Ali’s hometown of Chicago!"

Fans around the area can catch the two in action in what will surely be an entertaining match. It remains to be seen who comes out on top, but the real-life Bloodline member has been on a roll as of late, winning most of his matches across the independent circuit.

