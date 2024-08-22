Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu's first title defense announced against former WWE star

The Bloodline is one of the biggest wrestling families, and some stars outside of WWE are trying to make a name for themselves in the independent market. It was recently revealed that Zilla Fatu is set to make his first title defense against Mustafa Ali.

Last year, Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, entered the squared circle and followed his father and family's footsteps. The young Samoan has made quite a name for himself in the industry and recently captured the House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship.

Today, the promotion's official X (Twitter) account revealed that Zilla's first-ever title defense will be against former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali in the latter's hometown of Chicago on September 5, 2024.

Notably, Mustafa Ali was a part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut from 2016 to 2023.

"Thursday, September 5th, 'The Main One' @Zillafatu makes his very first defense of the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against the Worldwide Campaign of @MustafaAli_X, in Ali’s hometown of Chicago!" the post stated.

WWE reportedly has an interest in signing Zilla Fatu; the star had a cryptic reaction to the rumor

Zilla Fatu attended the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this month. This led to speculations that the son of the legendary Umaga was WWE-bound.

However, a report from Fightful Select debunked the rumor. The report also revealed that the promotion was interested in signing Zilla Fatu. Later, the reigning HOG Crown Jewel Champion shared a cryptic post on his X (Twitter) account.

The Bloodline storyline is growing with each passing day, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if stars like Lance Anoa'i, Zilla Fatu, Journey Fatu, and more sign with the company and appear on national television.

It will be interesting to see if the Solo Sikoa-led faction adds more members in the coming days.

