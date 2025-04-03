Real reason for 49-year-old's sudden absence from AEW Dynamite

An AEW star couldn't attend Dynamite tonight for a major reason. Tonight's show was well booked as it was the go-home show for the Dynasty pay-per-view. However, Shelton Benjamin was absent from the flagship show.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has been dominating the tag team division since its debut. Shelton and Bobby Lashley currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They will face Big Bill and Bryan Keith at the upcoming pay-per-view. However, the stable is in a bit of a dilemma.

MVP approached MJF recently and invited him to join them. The former AEW World Champion agreed to join the faction, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin didn't agree with Montel's decision. The latter somehow calmed down The All Mighty.

Ad

Trending

On tonight's Dynamite, Maxwell formally introduced himself to the former World Tag Team Champion, but the latter didn't want any of it. The Salt of the Earth didn't forget to mention Shelton Benjamin. During the segment, MJF stated that the 49-year-old couldn't attend the show due to "some travel issues today because of the weather."

Expand Tweet

Later, Bobby Lashley disrespected the former World Champion. It will be interesting to see how Shelton reacts to MJF's recent actions on the go-home show of Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback