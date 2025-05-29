Real Reason behind Sammy Guevara not joining Darby Allin on Mount Everest climb (Exclusive)

Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin are two of the four original pillars of AEW, promoted as the promotion's future when it was founded in 2019. Alongside "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and MJF, Guevara, and Allin were seen as the next big things within the company, and all of them managed to live up to the expectations.

Along their rise to the top within the ranks of AEW, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin also built up a strong bond with each other. The two are close friends off-screen, and Sammy Guevara recently congratulated Allin on his recent climb up Mount Everest.

Speaking to Bill Apter during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, the former TNT champion revealed that Darby Allin had invited him to join him atop Mount Everest. Guevara, however, declined the offer as he felt it would be very selfish of him to go on a dangerous adventure, leaving his 18-month-old daughter behind.

"Oh man, you know, it's something that him and I talked about years ago. He invited me to go do it with him. But you know, I can't leave my family. I can't go and possibly risk dying up there. Maybe a younger Sammy would have took him up on that offer. I just feel like I can't climb that. It's very selfish of me to go and be like, hey, my little baby, I'm going to go risk my life to climb this mountain. I may never come back. But you know, I feel like if you have a kid, it'd be very selfish of you to go and do something to put your life at risk like that," Guevara said. [From 8:54 onwards]

Darby Allin became the first pro wrestler in the world to climb up the world's highest mountain peak. The wrestler had planned this expedition well in advance and immortalized his climb by planting the AEW flag atop Mount Everest.

