Real reason why Claudio Castagnoli joined the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, one of the hottest factions in pro wrestling right now. Mentored by William Regal, the faction also consists of interim world champion Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Speaking recently on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Bryan Danielson gave fans an insight into how the Blackpool Combat Club came together in AEW. He revealed that both Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli ended up joining the popular AEW faction due to untimely injuries:

When I first wrestled Moxley at the pay per view, it wasn't like, 'Okay, now we're going to form a group.' We just batted things around and things evolved naturally. Honestly, if it weren't for a couple of injuries that happened, it might have been somebody else in Wheeler's spot, but Wheeler was put into that position and stepped up to the plate huge. He's been a great addition. I mean, same thing with Claudio. Like if I hadn't gotten hurt, I don't know if Claudio would have been in the Blackpool Combat Club per say. But yeah, now, I really like the dynamic. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

AEW's Claudio Castagnoli recently won his first world title at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli faced Jonathan Gresham for the Ring of Honor World Championship at Death Before Dishonor earlier this month. Castagnoli and Gresham opened the pay-per-view, with the former WWE star picking up the win and his first ever World Championship.

A number of Castagnoli's former colleagues in WWE were elated at his achievement, including 'The Man' Becky Lynch and more.

