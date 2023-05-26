Real Reason CM Punk didn't headline All Out pay-per-view on his AEW in-ring debut

AEW has seemingly secured CM Punk for a return at the upcoming Collision show. In light of all the talk, Darby Allin has now revealed that he believed that their clash was meant to take place in the main event of All Out 2021.

Shortly before CM Punk's debut, Allin teased the veteran's arrival, and the two immediately kicked off a feud that would peak during their match at All Out 2021. Punk would eventually team up with Darby and Sting in December 2021.

During his appearance on the Drinks With Johnny podcast, Darby Allin expressed how the AEW debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole ended up taking priority.

"I think it’s because (Bryan) Danielson and Adam Cole debuted that night because I was for sure we were gonna be main eventing and then I was like, there’s gotta be a catch here (Allin smiled). Lo and behold, there it was." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Teffo @Teffo_01 CM Punk’s GTS to Darby Allin was picture perfect 📸 CM Punk’s GTS to Darby Allin was picture perfect 📸 https://t.co/eEN8QUnfuw

Allin has been known for his wild antics inside and outside of the ring, but recently a clip unearthed of him alongside his ex-wife Gigi Dolin, where the AEW star shockingly revealed that he once wiped "his bare a****le" with this hot sauce to impress his then-wife.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

The AEW star also revealed that he's currently wrapping off a script for his first feature-length film

Darby Allin has cultivated a reputation for being an enigmatic yet mysterious figure alongside being a daredevil. The former TNT Champion has also had a few cinematic matches in AEW, and now it seems like he's acting upon this love for cinema.

During the same interview, Allin gave some background on the movie he's planning to begin filming this September.

"I’ve written the script and everything like that and I just wanna really, really make it count because this is my first full-length film I’ll be directing and I really want it to be special and entering festivals and do it the right way. I gotta have that four months of film school pay off one way or another." (H/T POST Wrestling)

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin DARBY ALLIN / DEATHWISH SKATEBOARDS DARBY ALLIN / DEATHWISH SKATEBOARDS https://t.co/Ogv2fvso5n

Additionally, Darby Allin will be featured in a Thrasher x Volcom film that was shot in Texas. Based on the star's statements, it appears that his role will be minor, but Darby seems to be branching outside of pro wrestling.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes