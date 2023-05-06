When AEW star used hot sauce on his "bare a******" to impress WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin

AEW star Darby Allin is known for his daredevil ways inside the squared circle. However, his ex-wife and WWE star Gigi Dolin once shed light on Allin using hot sauce in an unconventional manner during a road trip.

The former TNT Champion married Dolin in November 2018 before the couple announced their divorce almost two years later. During an appearance on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast, Gigi Dolin stated that she and Darby Allin remain good friends despite their marriage not working out.

Recently a clip surfaced on Twitter from a Drinks with Johnny podcast in 2020, featuring the duo when they were still together. Among other things, Dolin revealed that Allin once used hot sauce in his "bare a******" to impress her.

"The first time we actually went on a road trip, just me and him, we did the drive to New York just in his car. I guess he was still trying to impress me at this stage, so he goes 'Let’s stop at Buffalo Wild Wings real quick'... So we didn’t go here to eat, we went here because he wanted to get a side of whatever was the hottest sauce they make. So he gets the sauce, we go up to the car, [he] pulls downs his pants and [he] wipes his bare a****** with this hot sauce. Mind you, we have a 15-hour drive to New York ahead of us, nowhere to stop and shower," said Dolin. [0:01 - 0:39]

Bully Ray recently compared AEW star Darby Allin to a former WWE Superstar

While speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that there are a lot of similarities between AEW star Darby Allin and Spike Dudley, during his ECW run.

Ray then added that Allin "has a lot more charisma" than Dudley, and hence he is so popular among fans.

“Darby Allin is to AEW what Spike Dudley was to ECW. He’s like the crash test dummy - taking any bumps doing all this crazy stuff. Obviously, Darby has a lot more charisma and depth than a Spike had, which is why he’s so over with the audience. With Spike, it was more about him just willing to get his a** kicked and be thrown around and take the sickest bumps ever,” Bully Ray said. [04:53 - 05:20]

With a blockbuster AEW World Title match coming up at Double or Nothing later this month, it will be interesting to see what risks Darby Allin takes to win the top title in the promotion.

