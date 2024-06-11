Real reason why Ricochet is leaving WWE to possibly join AEW revealed by veteran

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet is reportedly set to depart the Stamford-based company soon. Many seem to think the 35-year-old is AEW-bound, and WWE veteran Rene Dupree has just given his take on the real reason this may happen.

The One and Only reportedly served his notice to WWE, and he will be moving on when his contract ends this summer. Dupree has revealed that he knows why the high flier wants to leave the company and why he would be such a good prospect for Tony Khan.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed the 35-year-old’s history with Will Ospreay:

“It's the money. You know Tony Khan is salivating to get another one of those guys, especially having Ospreay on the card. Having those two because don't forget, that is what got Ricochet on the map. Those matches with Ospreay from New Japan. When that sh*t went viral with millions of views, that's what really put him on the map.” [0:46 - 1:05]

Rene Dupree claims that money is the ultimate factor for Ricochet

In the same podcast, Rene Dupree alluded that it ultimately comes down to money if Ricochet leaves the company. He detailed how, in addition to having creative freedom, he could be making a lot more money.

"The only thing that counts is what the bank teller counts, my friend, alright? And he has got his wife or fiance, she is making a paycheck. He will be able to be around her. He has got more creative freedom, he'd be able to do his independent stuff, his Japanese stuff. Can open up his own pro wrestling tee shop, make a f*cking killing on that. You know now you can make your own dolls.” [7:20 - 7:45]

It will be interesting to see what the reasons for his impending departure from WWE are. If anything, a move to AEW could be in his best interests.

