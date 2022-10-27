Real reason for Sting's recent absence from AEW disclosed

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured a promo that revealed the surprising reason for Sting's absence.

The Icon has had a long and illustrious career spanning more than three decades in multiple promotions like WWE and WCW. His entry into the AEW was regarded as a game-changer as he took on Darby Allin as his protege.

Since then, the 63-year-old has appeared alongside Darby as his mentor during the latter's matches. He has also wrestled in a few select matches, showcasing his considerable skills.

Sting's recent absence from All Elite programming has not gone unnoticed, however, as Darby cut a promo explaining the reason. The former TNT Champion had apparently asked his mentor to let him be on his own for a while so that he could make it on his own.

Hence, the veteran has seemingly shied away from involving himself with Darby Allin for the time being, explaining his absence.

You can check out the full promo clip here:

The promo further saw Darby goading Jay Lethal to do his worst, proclaiming that the face-painted star's biggest weakness was simply himself.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Darby Allin in the coming weeks.

Do you think Darby Allin needs to bring Sting back to be his mentor in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

