Real reason why Tony Khan canceled popular AEW star's appearance at major event disclosed

Konnan recently revealed the possible reason why AEW President Tony Khan pulled his talent, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara, from a major AAA event.

Guevara and Melo reigned as AAA's Mixed Tag Team Champions throughout 2022. However, Konnan announced in a late-December event that the titles would be vacated after the pair seemingly no-showed. They won the belts in April last year, but during their 242-day reign, they only defended the titles twice in AEW programming.

During the latest episode of Keepin' it 100 podcast, the WCW veteran disclosed why the pair did not appear. Konnan said Tay had been pulled due to an unnamed person having COVID but didn't know why Guevara wasn't present.

"I will just say that Tony pulled Tay because some girl, I don't know who, had COVID. I'm not sure why Sammy was pulled because he didn't even appear on the f*cking show, " Konnan said. [From 4:12 to 4:20]

Sammy and Tay Melo are both members of Chris Jericho's Appreciation Society. Melo competed last night alongside her partner Anna Jay in a street fight against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, where they lost the bout.

Sammy Guevara appeared alongside the JAS at a recent non-AEW major event

One of the perks seen with talent in AEW, as opposed to WWE, has been the ability to work outside independent dates. Jon Moxley has previously held the GCW World title, Wheeler Yuta competed in NJPW's Best of Super Juniors tournament, and several have appeared in PWG's Battle of Los Angeles.

Chris Jericho and the JAS were the latest to follow that trend when they appeared on the second night of the BOLA (Battle of Los Angeles). Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard teamed against Evil Uno, Michael Oku, SB Kento, Kevin Blackwood, and Jonathan Gresham.

The Jericho Appreciation Society won the bout after almost twenty minutes. It was Jericho's first time appearing for PWG.

