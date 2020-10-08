This week's edition of AEW Dynamite showcased several instances of a possible partnership between AEW and NJPW at the moment. The promo package that hyped up the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, that is coming up in the near-future, showcased the highlights of their encounter in a Texas Deathmatch at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 pay-per-view.

At the same time, Hiroshi Tanahashi congratulated Chris Jericho for his 30-year anniversary in the business of wrestling, while he was standing in front of a banner for NJPW, and Excalibur also mentioned NJPW and Gedo.

A fan on Twitter asked if there was any relationship between AEW and NJPW now with all these signs on this episode of Dynamite, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that fans should not be looking into these too much, as they do not mean anything.

Relationship between AEW and NJPW

Dave Meltzer talked about how it was Chris Jericho's doing as he is on good terms with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ultimo Dragon.

Not necessarily, that was Jericho's doing. He loves Tanahashi. Ultimo Dragon was on as well. https://t.co/SDgsNULf2r — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 8, 2020

AEW and NJPW have not had the best relationship since AEW was established in January of 2019. With their being competition between the two promotions about securing talent, and stars like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks leaving NJPW to join AEW, there has not been much in the way of a friendly relationship between them.

Since then, there has been speculation that the relationship between AEW and NJPW may improve now that the NJPW President and CEO Harold Meij has left the company.

However, at this point, none of this is confirmed. For the time being, there does not appear to be any working relationship between the two companies. NJPW has launched their own show, NJPW Strong, which airs on a weekly basis directly after SmackDown every Friday, which focuses on NJPW USA and gaining a foothold in the country.

It remains to be seen if the two wrestling promotions can come to an understanding and cooperate with each other in the future.

