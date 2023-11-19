Reason why Kenny Omega left the arena immediately after AEW Full Gear disclosed

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho had an extremely entertaining match at AEW Full Gear 2023 against The Young Bucks. The Ocho recently revealed why his teammate left the arena immediately after the event.

At the post-AEW Full Gear presser, Chris Jericho fielded questions from the media. Before people could ask why The Cleaner did not attend the scrum, The Ocho disclosed that his tag team partner left the arena early because his cat was sick.

Check out the full video of the media scrum below:

It's always heartening to see the human side of our favorite wrestlers. Omega and Jericho bested The Young Bucks in a back-and-forth tag team bout at Full Gear. They are now set to pursue the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Bucks weren't pleased by The Cleaner's decision to choose The Ocho over them. After refusing to shake Omega's hand, they vented their frustration in front of the fans. It will be interesting to see how this story will unfold in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Did Kenny Omega do well in the match? Should The Golden Jets face The Young Bucks in a rematch? Tell us in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.