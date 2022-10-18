"If we aren't together, there's no point" - Recalling when AEW star Kenny Omega clarified why he didn't sign with WWE under Vince McMahon

Before co-founding AEW alongside the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan, Kenny Omega had the chance to join WWE at the height of his popularity.

He has since held world, tag and trios gold with AEW. During his 'Belt Collector' run in 2021, he reigned as AEW, AAA and IMPACT World Champion simultaneously. His status within All Elite Wrestling had been the result of hard work seen and felt initially in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

By the end of his run with NJPW, Omega had held the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, and Junior Heavyweight titles. Such an accomplished name generated interest from industry titan WWE, but Kenny refused to make the move in 2018.

During that year, he explained his decision as having a lot to do with his Golden Lovers partner, Kota Ibushi.

"The real Kenny is always at Kota’s side. If we aren’t together, there’s no point. I want us to change the world together. I took belts with Bullet Club, did a lot, but that was all the job. Golden Lovers transcends wrestling. This is real life. As long as there was a chance for this to happen, I wasn’t going to say goodbye to NJPW,” Kenny Omega said.

Omega and Ibushi reunited as a tag team for the former's final run with NJPW. They were partners for the Cleaner's second-to-final appearance in the promotion, but have yet to reunite since he went to AEW.

Kenny Omega has been suspended since AEW All Out 2022

As touched on briefly before, Omega has one reign with the Trios tag titles to his credit. Alongside the Young Bucks, he captured the titles in the final of the inaugural trios tournament at this year’s All Out, but would hold them for less than a week.

Instead of losing their titles conventionally, The Elite were stripped of the belts after a reported altercation with CM Punk backstage at All Out. Punk had targeted the trio during a now-infamous rant, which is thought to have sparked the confrontation.

Omega and the Bucks have been suspended ever since, as has Punk, and there doesn't appear to be an end date in sight.

