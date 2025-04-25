Recalling what Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) immediately did backstage after first WWE title in 2016

Throwback to what the current AEW World Champion, Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) did after winning his first WWE Championship. Moxley won his first world title back in 2016 in a memorable night.

At the Money in the Bank 2016 pay-per-view, Dean Ambrose won the Money in the Bank ladder match. Later that night, Seth Rollins captured the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. However, Rollins' title reign didn't last long as Ambrose showed up and immediately cashed in his MITB contract to become the new champion.

It was a historical event, where all three former Shield members held the WWE Championship on the same night. After his first world title win in the Stamford-based promotion, Dean Ambrose was overwhelmed with emotions as he walked by himself through the curtain. He seemed to be at a loss for words during the backstage interview with Tom Phillips as well.

Ambrose also recalled his hard work of over a decade in his emotional promo and gave a shout-out to the people who stuck by him until he achieved the big one. Speaking of his title reign, Ambrose went on to have a decent run as a champion as he defeated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat and eventually dropped it to AJ Styles.

Jon Moxley is set for his next AEW World title defense

Jon Moxley has been dominant as the AEW World Champion for months now, overcoming every big challenge. Last week on Dynamite, Samoa Joe surprisingly made Moxley pass out and won the World Trios title for his team, The Opps.

Later that week on Collision, Moxley went on to challenge Samoa Joe, putting his World title on the line. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Joe had another altercation with The Death Riders, and he later accepted Moxley's challenge. The World title match has been made official for Dynamite Beach Break on May 14.

It remains to be seen if The Samoan Submission Machine ends Jon Moxley's reign of terror and becomes a two-time AEW World Champion.

