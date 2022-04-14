"They’ve never pushed Page like this" - Jim Cornette baffled at recent AEW match

AEW has come under fire from Jim Cornette once again, as the veteran questioned the booking of Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta.

The bloody match between the two took place during the main event of last week's Rampage. Wheeler proved himself by going toe-to-toe against the Purveyor of Violence. The upstart's performance equally impressed the Blackpool Combat Club and AEW fans.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the former manager compared Wheeler's push to reigning champion Hangman Page. According to Cornette, even the champion hasn't been pushed as hard as Yuta. The veteran also pointed out that the match itself was unbelievable.

"Yes all these things get pops, anybody that was ever allowed to do this would have gotten a pop but they were never allowed to do it cause it’s f***ing stupid! This is s*** you learn in your first month of wrestling school! They’ve never pushed Page like this, [and] he’s their World Champion… Yeah, it’s like a video game – it’s phony in front of your eyes. Of course people are like ‘Well look at that!’ You never see it, and there’s a reason for it," Cornette said. (12:55)

Wheeler is definitely being booked as a top star, and the crowd has audibly taken to the star's new alignment. Hangman Page receives very little screen time, even as the World Champion, which lends credit to Cornette's critique.

However, Page's developing story with Adam Cole could feed into deeper storylines if he defeats the former NXT Champion. With CM Punk showing interest in an AEW World Championship run, Hangman could have his most difficult challenge ahead.

Mark Henry is a big fan of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his excitement for Moxley and Danielson teaming up with William Regal. The WWE Hall of Famer also jokingly said he could hear his theme song playing when he saw BCC on screen.

"I feel like I'm 10 years old, when I watched the BCC, excuse me. When I watched Bryan Danielson and Moxley and Regal, I know somebody is finna get their a** whooped. I can hear my music play. There's going to be some wigs splitting. There's going to be a battle of attrition." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

The unlikely pairing of the Blackpool Combat Club seems poised for a major takeover in AEW. The stable are also set to have their first trio-tag match against The Gunn Club this Friday at Rampage.

