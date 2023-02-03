Recent AEW signing seemingly receives a name change under Tony Khan

A recently signed AEW talent has apparently received a name change.

Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates appeared in a segment on tonight's Dynamite. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recollected the altercation with Dustin Rhodes from last week's Rampage, while expressing his disdain for multi-generational wrestling stars.

Surprisingly, Swerve Strickland addressed the newest member of his faction by the name 'Trench.' The new talent, previously known as Granden Goetzman, also spoke for the first time on All Elite programming.

You can check out the segment here:

A WWE legend has previously praised Swerve Strickland's AEW performance

While Strickland has turned heel, he still attracts commendable viewership during his segments.

Speaking on "WTF with Marc Maron," Chris Jerico spoke about the impact Swerve Strickland had on ratings in All Elite Wrestling shows.

"If you get put in that top position and you don't draw and people don't watch your matches... TV ratings are so important. I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? How did this guy do? Who is drawing every week? You can kind of see this pattern of whenever he's on, the ratings go up. Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. He's not a ratings bonanza, but whenever he's on, the ratings go up," said Jericho. [H/T Fightful]

The veteran also stated that Jade Cargill was also featured more because of her ability to draw viewers:

"They [Swerve and Jade] are stars, and I want to see what this person is doing. That matters. If you don't draw...my boss, Tony Khan, is a numbers fanatic. If you are put in that position and the ratings go down, you won't be put in that position anymore. That's part of it. You have to connect and people have to watch you on screen. If not, you won't be on screen in that position, or maybe you won't be on the main show, you'll be on the next show. There are levels to that too." [H/T Fightful]

With Swerve Strickland announcing his upcoming match against Brian Pillman Jr., it remains to be seen what is next for him on Rampage.

What do you think Swerve Strickland should do next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

