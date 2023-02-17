Recent AEW signing talks relationship with WWE's Austin Theory; recalls being at WrestleMania 38

AEW has picked up quite a number of upcoming pro wrestlers who have had a long history with WWE stars like Austin Theory. One of the All Elite Wrestling's recent acquisitions, AR Fox, recently spoke on his relationship with Theory and being at WrestleMania 38.

AR Fox might only just be making regular appearances on television, but he's had a long career in pro wrestling spanning back to at least 2007 where he turned his hobby into a profession.

During his recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, AR Fox revealed that he's good friends with Austin Theory and was in the front row when his friend got Stunnered by Stone Cold.

"We talk all the time and it's just mind blowing. He's happy to be there. He got me front row tickets to his Mania match against Pat McAfee and he ended up getting a stunner by Stone Cold. We stood outside one arena where WrestleMania was being held one year and took a picture, and five years later, he was on of the big billboards on that same arena." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

AR Fox has been on the receiving end of a lot of praise from not just fans but also veterans. However, Konnan commented on his signing and praised the star, but questioned if he'd get lost in the shuffle like so many others.

AR Fox has also trained many prospective pro wrestlers, some of which find themselves in AEW today

AR Fox spent most of 2022 wrestling in AEW DARK, where many of his longterm fans spotted him and clamored for his signing. Fox's efforts seemed to have paid off in the end, as All Elite Wrestling officially signed him in November 2022.

During the same interview, AR Fox revealed that he's trained stars like Alan Angels, Jade Cargill, and even Shawn Dean.

"People that I've trained mainly, like Alan Angels and Danny J and I was one of the first schools that Jade [Cargill] went to, but then she finished up with the Nightmare Factory. Shawn Dean. That might be that's on the main show. I had six people I've trained at Dark just this past weekend.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen if he'll have a memorable run in the promotion, but AR Fox and Top Flight are set to face The Elite for the Trios Championship yet again during this Friday's AEW Rampage.

