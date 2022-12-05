"You never see him again" - Wrestling legend furious over Tony Khan announcing latest AEW signing of the 35-year-old star

AEW recently announced that they have picked up Indie legend AR Fox, who went on to get a shot at the TNT Championship. Despite his presentation, WCW veteran Konnan believes Fox will simply be lost in the shuffle in a few weeks.

AR Fox initially made a few appearances on AEW DARK earlier this year, and after a well-received match against Rey Fenix, he made his Dynamite debut on November 16th, 2022. Soon after, the promotion announced that the star had come to terms with a contract deal and is now signed to All Elite Wrestling.

During Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised AR Fox's natural talent but cynically claimed he'd follow suit like the rest of AEW's forgotten top talent.

“Very talented guy and he just seems like another guy that gets into the company, has a good match, Tony gets a hard-on for him, signs him, beats him, and you never see him again,” Konnan said. [07:55 onward]

Despite his in-ring prowess, not all fans on social media were excited by the Indie sweetheart's debut. Much like Konnan, fans questioned where AR Fox would find himself on the already bloated roster.

Konnan's co-host, Disco Inferno, wasn't impressed with AR Fox's in-ring prowess and criticized the AEW star's ability

Disco Inferno has been very consistent regarding his gripes on either the technicalities of AEW stars in-ring or their presentation. Due to this, the veteran indie star didn't impress him at all.

During the same podcast episode, Disco Inferno claimed that Samoa Joe had to carry the star through the match.

"His strikes look very sissy-ish, he doesn’t look like he can hurt you at all. His punches look very weak and it was a shame that [Samoa] Joe had to sell some of these because the kid was punching him for a comeback and Joe had to sell weak stuff," Disco said. "This is what I mean, this kid’s offense way too weak for me to tell you this went eight minutes and ten seconds until Joe wins." [07:13 onward]

Only time will tell whether or not AR Fox gets utilized in the end. Still, with a male roster of over 100 stars and only around three hours of television time, the veteran could end up being delegated to DARK and random appearances on Dynamite or Rampage.

