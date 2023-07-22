Recently debuted tag team already adorned with gold; Drew McIntyre's former rival in WWE decisively beaten

A major title has changed hands at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view this week with the defeat of a former WWE Superstar.

The title in question is the ROH Tag Team Championship, which the Lucha Brothers held till tonight. Their reign started by defeating the Blackpool Combat Club members, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Defending the title for 113 days, the duo finally suffered defeat and lost their belts to Aussie Open.

The four-way match on Death before Dishonor saw Best Friends. Lucha Brothers, The Kingdom, and Aussie Open vying for the prize. While Chuck Taylor and Matt Taven started the bout, it did not take long for chaos to ensue and the action to spill out of the ring. Amidst the mayhem and a lot of back & forth,

Aussie Open successfully took down Trent Beretta with their tag team finisher. While Trent is known to be a tough wrestler, even beating Drew McIntyre in WWE at one point, this was apparently too much for him.

This led to the Best Friends member being pinned and the former NJPW team emerging victorious.

Trent Beretta had a significant run in WWE, where one of his biggest feuds was against Drew McIntyre. While he has suffered a loss this week, it remains to be seen how he will bounce back up after the defeat.

