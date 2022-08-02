Recently-released WWE Superstar joins dominant faction in Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Superstar Cole Karter has finally joined the AEW faction after consideration.

Previously known as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan in NXT 2.0, he joined AEW quite recently. Last month, he faced Ricky Starks in a title match for the FTW Championship. Despite losing to the member of Team Taz , Karter put up an impressive display of resilience and determination.

In a recent segment, QT Marshall confronted the newly signed superstar with an offer. When Karter seemed hesitant, Marshall immediately advised him to "sleep on it".

This week on Dark: Elevation, Karter was confronted by the Factory again during a backstage segment. The 22-year old star had just defeated Serpentico in a singles bout. When Marshall stated that his faction was more like a family, Karter promptly accepted QT Marshall's offer.

This marks another addition to the dominant faction known as The Factory. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Cole Karter.

QT Marshall recently praised another WWE star

Cole Karter isn't the only WWE star that QT Marshall has been stablemates with. He has also served as a team member for Cody Rhodes' faction, The Nightmare Family.

While Rhodes left Khan's Promotion a while back, this did not stop Marshall from praising his former partner in oppurtune moments. The American Nightmare's iconic match against Seth Rollins, while the former was injured with a torn pectoral muscle, garnered praise from the Factory leader.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall quoted a tweet posted by Rhodes while praising the latter.

"I don’t give a sh*t what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend!"

Check out QT Marshall's tweet at this link.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cody Rhodes was like "give me something that looks wilder than my neck tattoo" and his pectoral muscle said "BET" Cody Rhodes was like "give me something that looks wilder than my neck tattoo" and his pectoral muscle said "BET"

While Rhodes has jumped ship to AEW, Karter is now the newest WWE addition to Tony Khan's roster. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether more wrestlers will swap promotions in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far