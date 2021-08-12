Recently released WWE Superstar wants a match with AEW TNT Champion Miro 

Recently released NXT Superstar Bronson Reed has sent a message to the TNT Champion Miro, expressing his desire to get into the ring with the AEW star.

Reed tweeted something that seemed like a pretty basic motivational message at first. However, when one looks closely at it, the real meaning behind it becomes clear. Add up the first letters of all the words in the tweet, and it reads as "GIVE ME MIRO." Fans were quick to decipher this and voiced their interest in seeing this dream match take place.

"Griding

In

Violence

Every

Match

Every

Moment

Is

Reality

Of ... course," said Reed in his tweet.

Griding

In

Violence

Every

Match

Every

Moment

Is

Reality

— JONAH (@bronsonreedwwe) August 12, 2021

Bronson Reed was released on July 6th, among many other NXT and 205 Live Superstars. However, Reed's release was particularly surprising since he was the NXT North American Champion not so long ago and was rumored to move to the main roster soon.

Since his release, Reed has been active on Twitter, sharing messages about how he can't wait to be back in action again. While it remains to be seen if Reed heads over to AEW, a match against Miro would surely be a hard-hitting affair if the former happens to join the company.

Miro will defend his TNT Champion at AEW Rampage's debut

Miro is currently amidst the most dominating run of his career. Since capturing the TNT Championship from Darby Allin earlier this year, the Bulgarian star has run through several opponents in AEW, decimating all of them.

The TNT Champion @ToBeMiro eyes his next victim - @FuegoDelSol - THIS FRIDAY on the WORLD PREMIERE of #AEWRampage at 10/9c LIVE on @tntdrama



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Fuego del Sol was revealed to be the next star in line for a shot at the TNT Championship. The AEW: Dark and Dark: Elevation standout will challenge Miro on the first episode of AEW Rampage on August 13th.

While Miro doesn't look in any danger of losing his title, Del Sol would be hoping to leave a mark in what would be the biggest match of his career so far.

