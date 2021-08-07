Bronson Reed confirms WWE release, posts interesting Twitter update 

Bronson Reed has shared a Twitter update to confirm that he has been released from WWE.

The former NXT Superstar was rumored to have been heading up to the main roster following his recent match against Adam Cole, which was seen as his farewell to the black and yellow brand. Many fans saw the match as a curtain call for Reed, which it has interestingly turned out to be.

Reed was seen as one of the stars with the most chance of being called up to the main roster as part of the upcoming rumored WWE Draft.

Bronson Reed has confirmed his WWE release

Reed was released from WWE earlier today alongside the likes of Tyler Rust, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish and Jake Atlas. Reed wasted little time in making it clear that he was back out there and released a Tweet where he tagged New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT, AEW, and Ring of Honor.

Whilst several names on this list came as a huge shock since they were seen as regular stars on the NXT brand, Reed has come as the biggest surprise.

In all, WWE released



-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

-Mercedes Martinez. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 7, 2021

Reed was reportedly heading to the main roster and would have been a fantastic addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline if given the chance. Once again WWE has made mass cuts to their roster and it appears that there are now a number of free agents looking to be snapped up by new promotions.

Reed is a talented superstar and someone who could easily go on to make a name for himself in any of the four companies that he has tagged in his update. Now that Reed has put himself in the shop window, it's clear that there could be some interesting movements in the wrestling world in the coming weeks.

