Recently returned star interested in first-time-ever singles match against AEW's Jon Moxley 

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is once again deep in AEW territory. The Rainmaker is at the top of Japan and is currently looking to prove that he can be considered the best in the world as well. Okada is currently set to face AEW's Bryan Danielson, another world-renowned superstar. They will go head-to-head this coming Sunday at the Forbidden Door event.

Around three weeks ago, The Blackpool Combat Club made its presence known by taking on NJPW's top superstars, including Okada himself. The Japanese superstars would take the win, but after the match came the infamous challenge dropped by Bryan Danielson for The Rainmaker at Forbidden Door. However, it seems like, after Danielson, Okada is looking forward to facing another member of The BCC if given an opportunity.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, The Rainmaker spoke to Sports Illustrated regarding his match with Danielson. However, the NJPW Superstar talked about potentially facing another member of The Blackpool Combat Club, Jon Moxley. The two have never faced each other one-on-one in the ring, they have tagged alongside one another and were even on opposite sides in the six-man tag match at NJPW Dominion earlier this month.

“My focus is on Danielson, not him. But having wrestled [Jon Moxley] in tag matches, I felt he’s better than I’d imagined. I’d definitely be excited to wrestle him in a singles match someday.” [H/T SportsIllustrated]

Kazuchika Okada gives his thoughts on a dream match with another AEW Superstar

Kazuchika Okada, the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, is set to take on Bryan Danielson at Forbidden, which is a dream match becoming a reality.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, The Rainmaker was asked about another potential dream match, this time against CM Punk. Okada humorously joked about being friends with The Young Bucks as a reason why he couldn't work with Punk, but then later said he is definitely willing if the chance arises.

“I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine... But if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.”

The Rainmaker is currently one of the biggest stars NJPW has at the moment, and now he has the opportunity to go against AEW's finest, with Bryan Danielson being first in line at Forbidden Door. But who knows, the door may just remain open, and Okada could have a dream match with another member of the AEW roster.

