"The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine." - 2 time World champion opens up about the possibility of facing CM Punk

While CM Punk is one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business, a major star has spoken about facing him inside the ring someday.

The star in question is none other than the NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada. While he is signed to the Japanese promotion, he has recently been affiliated with AEW as well on account of the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fans are brimming with excitement to watch him take on Bryan Danielson this Sunday.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Okada was asked about the possibility of him facing CM Punk. In response, the Rainmaker joked about the real-life heat between the Young Bucks and Punk.

“I’m not sure—The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine... But if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.” (H/T: SportsIllustrated)

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will entertain the possibility of this match happening in the future.

CM Punk returned to AEW on the inaugural episode of Collision

While the Second City Saint is back in action, his relationship with a section of the All Elite roster may still be tenuous at best.

Given the persistent issues between the Young Bucks and Punk, the two parties are yet to interact on screen. Speaking about the matter on "1 of a Kind," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam stated that a resolution was possible.

“I don't see why not. I mean, the fans love him and always seem to wanna see him. I don't see why not unless there's some burned bridges that I don't know about, which usually I've always heard that bridges are flame retardant in this business, and I find that to be true."

CM Punk's promo at the opening segment of Collision also featured a subtle shot at the Young Bucks, something which was reportedly not cleared by AEW.

It would be unwise to bet on Punk's next move as the 44-year-old can surprise his audience like no other.

