WWE Hall of Famer on whether CM Punk and AEW can work out their differences

A WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in with his thoughts on whether CM Punk will ever work out his differences with All Elite Wrestling, especially The Elite.

Punk's return has been met with a mixed reception from fans and wrestlers alike. A lot of people have already reached the point where they believe that the constant drama that surrounds the former AEW World Champion is boring.

But will Punk and AEW ever be able to smooth things over completely? Speaking on his podcast, "1 of a Kind," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam stated that he doesn't see why things can't be worked out unless there are other parts of the story that people haven't heard.

“I don't see why not. I mean, the fans love him and always seem to wanna see him. I don't see why not unless there's some burned bridges that I don't know about, which usually I've always heard that bridges are flame retardant in this business, and I find that to be true."

ANY sorts of "shots" fired between the two will simply be SEEDS planted for the eventual CMFTR/Elite feud...

#AEW Pretty sure IF CM Punk AND Kenny Omega IS going to be in the SAME building for #ForbiddenDoor , that they have their issues RESOLVED.ANY sorts of "shots" fired between the two will simply be SEEDS planted for the eventual CMFTR/Elite feud... #AEW Dynamite #AEW Collision Pretty sure IF CM Punk AND Kenny Omega IS going to be in the SAME building for #ForbiddenDoor, that they have their issues RESOLVED.ANY sorts of "shots" fired between the two will simply be SEEDS planted for the eventual CMFTR/Elite feud...#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision

RVD admitted that while he doesn't know CM Punk that well, he did state that when he worked with Punk in WWE, he was always professional.

“But I can't say that I really know him really well, you know what I mean? Like right when you're at work, and I've explained this lots of times for me at least, and it's probably like that with him too - ou got a competitive vibe, you know? You have to, right? You know, you're a little bit more defensive, you're vibing way different than you are when you're chilling at your own house, you know, with your family or whatever. So that's all I know is the guy at work and, you know, he seemed professional.” [H/T Wrestling Writing]

CM Punk will be in action this Sunday at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

After missing out on last year's Forbidden Door event due to injury, CM Punk will finally get the chance to mix it up with one of NJPW's greatest champions this Sunday at Forbidden Door.

Punk will take on Satoshi Kojima, the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, who AEW fans will remember from his match at All Out 2021 against Jon Moxley. However, the match will have an extra wrinkle to it.

#ForbiddenDoor The official graphic for CM Punk vs Satoshi Kojima this Sunday! The official graphic for CM Punk vs Satoshi Kojima this Sunday!#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/fdXgC8wz3E

The match will be a first-round bout of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which will run until the July 15th edition of Collision in Hart's home of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where the finals of both the men's and women's tournaments will take place.

