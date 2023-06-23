A line of CM Punk's Collision promo was reportedly not cleared by AEW

CM Punk certainly turned a few heads with his promo on the debut episode of AEW Collision, but it seems that one of his comments wasn't cleared by the higher-ups in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk made his highly-anticipated return to AEW on the June 17 edition of Collision, where he stayed true to his word in "getting some things off his chest."

One comment people quickly latched on to was when he called himself a true genuine article in a business full of "counterfeit bucks." This was clearly a shot at former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, who have seemingly been at odds with Punk since the "Brawl Out" incident in September 2022.

B/R Wrestling



CM PUNK TALKIN.



"You know what David Zaslav calls me? One Bill Phil. That's because I am the one true genuine article in a business full of counterfeit Bucks."

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this line in particular led to a lot of frustration from people backstage as the Jackson brothers weren't allowed to verbally respond to the dig due to signing an NDA regarding the "Brawl Out" incident and CM Punk himself.

On top of this, Meltzer noted that the dig at The Young Bucks wasn't approved by management, despite previous claims that everything Punk was going to say was given the green light.

CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega are yet to settle their differences behind the scenes due to the fact that they are on different shows (Punk on Collision, The Elite on Dynamite). But with everyone under one roof for Forbidden Door this Sunday, expect more from this story in the coming days.

CM Punk has a busy weekend ahead of him

The Elite will be the least of CM Punk's worries this weekend as the former AEW World Champion is set to wrestle in not one, but two huge matches in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On the June 24 edition of AEW Collision, Punk will be involved in an eight-man tag team match that will see him team up with FTR and Ricky Starks as they take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.

The following night at Forbidden Door, Punk will face Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima in the first round of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner of the match will face either Roderick Strong or Samoa Joe in the semi-finals.

