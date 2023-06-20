Backstage details on whether AEW approved CM Punk's "counterfeit bucks" line on Collision - Reports

AEW Collision recently featured CM Punk's highly anticipated return to the ring, and the star cut a scathing promo on his first night back. Some fans felt he was being unprofessional in his delivery, but according to a recent report, that was not true.

Fans of The Second City Saint knew that he'd cut a fiery promo upon his return, and Punk delivered, especially when he took a shot at The Young Bucks. Many viewers have been divided between the former WWE Champion and The Elite for months, and his comments seemingly added fuel to the fire.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all parties involved knew the line would be used.

“The 'One bill Phil' line was taken by many as a reference to the supposed $1 billion deal that AEW was supposedly getting in a new five-year contract with WBD [Zaslav is the head of WBD]. AEW and Tony Khan have been quiet on that story and all negotiation stories, which is why I was surprised on television they would have a reference to that. It was ambiguous enough that you could just say it was a line in a promo.”

A few fans online pointed out that CM Punk's promo had some similarities to one of his RAW segments, and according to a Fightful Select report, this was, in fact, the case and done on purpose.

The Young Bucks reportedly reacted well to CM Punk's AEW Collision promo

Some fans online took The Second City Saint's promo as a "declaration of war" and assumed that The Young Bucks would likely be upset that the veteran took a shot at them.

However, according to a Fightful Select report, Nick and Matt Jackson were not upset by Punk's comments. Sources close to the duo noted that they took the shot in a "light-hearted manner." The Young Bucks reportedly assured those concerned that everything was fine.

It remains to be seen if the Brawl Out Incident will eventually be turned into an on-screen story between those involved.

