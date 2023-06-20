The Young Bucks' reaction to CM Punk's promo on AEW Collision disclosed - Reports

AEW star CM Punk, who made his highly anticipated return to the wrestling scene after a hiatus of nine months, didn't hold back in his scathing remarks towards The Young Bucks. As per recent reports, everything seems to be fine based on the Bucks' reaction.

Following a backstage altercation at All Out 2022, Punk engaged in a physical confrontation with The Elite. It resulted in his and their suspension from television programming. Additionally, the former AEW World Champion also sustained an injury during his match against Jon Moxley, causing him to be absent from action.

During the premiere episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk began the show with a passionate promo. Punk made it clear that he would never change who he is and emphasized that he has always spoken the truth. He then directed his attention towards The Young Bucks, referring to them as 'counterfeit.'

However, recent reports from Fightful Select shed light on The Young Bucks' reaction to CM Punk's promo. According to sources close to the situation, the high-flying duo took Punk's comments in a light-hearted manner. Bucks assured concerned individuals that everything was fine.

AEW stars The Young Bucks response to CM Punk's verbal attack

Following CM Punk's verbal jabs at The Young Bucks during his promo, the former World Tag Team Champions have responded in their trademark fashion. Punk referred to The Young Bucks as 'counterfeit' in a scathing remark.

The Chicago crowd rallied behind CM Punk, chanting, "F*ck The Elite," further intensifying the atmosphere. In response, The Young Bucks made a playful adjustment to their Twitter bio, a move they have often employed. Their updated bio humorously referenced Punk's comments.

"If it were 2018, we’d already have a 'Counterfeit Bucks' shirt available on PWT. 😂 Kill it y’all!" The Young Bucks' new bio read.

As the story continues to unfold, fans can only speculate about the direction this potential feud will take. It remains to be seen if this verbal exchange will escalate into a full-blown feud.

