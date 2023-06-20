CM Punk's AEW Collision segment was intentionally similar to WWE RAW angle - Reports

AEW star CM Punk's promo segment on Collision was reportedly intended to be similar to one of his WWE RAW segments.

This past Saturday night was the opening night of AEW Collision. The show kicked off with the Second City Saint. He entered the ring reminding everyone that he is back and took multiple shots at The Elite, and the current world champion MJF.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, his promo segment had shades of his WWE RAW promo from a decade ago. It also stated that it was intentional.

The promo that is in question is not the infamous pipebomb segment. Rather, it was CM Punk's gimmick when he was the WWE Champion, whenever he cut a promo he would remove the promotion's logo on the microphone and then would speak. It was considered that he was 'shooting' on the company and his opponents.

He did the same at Collision and it was then he began to verbally assault The Elite.

The report also revealed how the former AEW World Champion's comments were received backstage. He seemingly had a polarizing reaction. Some felt that he was just venting his frustrations. Others believed that Punk was being a hypocrite for calling other wrestlers 'soft' after he was deeply offended by Hangman Adam Page's promo.

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell claims that AEW Collision may have been booked by CM Punk

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has often voiced out his thoughts about both the Stamford-based and Jacksonville-based promotions. Following the debut of Collision, Mantell took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that seeing the whole show, he felt it was way different than Dynamite or Rampage. Thus he believed that Tony Khan did not book the show but rather someone else like CM Punk could have been the one to have been behind the show's production.

"This is what I thought about the new @AEW show Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion? @WSI_YouTube," Dutch Mantell tweeted.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World also wrestled in the main event alongside FTR. Their team also picked up the win.

