Recently signed AEW star officially added to ROH roster page

An AEW star who was recently signed to Tony Khan's promotion and has been performing on the Ring of Honor brand has finally been officially added to the ROH roster page.

The recently signed star in question is Billie Starkz. The 19-year-old has been an active wrestler in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor promotion ever since signing her contract with the company. She was under the mentorship of the current ROH Women's Champion, Athena (fka Ember Moon). However, Billie is on her own now.

Last week on Honor Club, Starkz had enough of the women's champion's antics and turned on the latter after she was refused graduation from Athena's Minion In Training (MIT) camp. Although Starkz wrestled and won several matches in ROH, she was yet to have her name added to the official roster page. However, since her split from Athena, the newly-solo Starkz has now been made an official member of the ROH brand.

Moreover, Starkz also approached the company's CEO and President, Tony Khan, last week to request a title shot. Khan praised her abilities and current run and eventually announced a Ring of Honor women's championship match between the current champ, Athena, and Billie Starkz for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Billie Starkz kept her AEW contract signing a secret

Billie Starkz signed a full-time deal with AEW a few months ago and she kept it a secret from everyone for quite some time due to reasons she explained while speaking to Alicia Atout:

"I did it for a while, that I did sign the contract, there was a very long time that nobody had any clue. I just felt that I wanted to stay where I was at in wrestling, even though I was progressing faster, I didn't want anybody else to look at me differently. Being contracted at 18, I get that a lot of people were happy and truly happy for my success, but there was part of me that was like, 'I don't know that I'm ready for this.'" [H/T: Fightful]

As mentioned earlier, Starkz is slated to challenge Athena for the ROH women's title at the Final Battle PPV on December 15th. It remains to be seen if she can capture the title at the age of only 19.