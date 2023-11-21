Recently-signed AEW star reacts to Skye Blue debuting a new look

AEW star Skye Blue has gone through a transformation over the past few weeks and a fellow All Elite Wrestling roster member has reacted to the 24-year-old's new look.

After being the victim of Julia Hart's black mist on a recent episode of Collision, Skye's attitude and look have significantly changed. Her trademark happy nature and all-around positive outlook on wrestling were traded in for something much darker.

That was emphasized even more at Full Gear when Blue came out with a new entrance theme, a much heavier track compared to her previous one.

One person who has more than likely got a first-hand look at her attitude changing in real-time is her boyfriend, current AEW star Kyle Fletcher, who reacted to Blue's Full Gear attire on social media.

"Proud doesn't even begin to describe it," said @kylefletcherpro

Despite a new look for her TBS Championship match against Julia Hart and Kris Statlander, Skye ended up losing the bout, with Julia becoming the new champion.

An old picture of Skye Blue recently resurfaced online

Given that she's only 24 years old, Skye Blue more than likely looked up to a lot of the AEW roster before she got into the business.

One of those stars is Jon Moxley, the former AEW World Champion, who apparently met Skye when she was just 16 years old at a WWE meet-and-greet event.

Mox, then known as Dean Ambrose, was the WWE Champion at the time he met Skye, who was just a teen. She might not have been able to go by her current ring name due to the fact that she had red hair at the time of the picture.

