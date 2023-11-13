Sky Blue looks almost unrecognizable in a throwback photo with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose)

An old picture of Jon Moxley and Skye Blue has resurfaced recently on Twitter.

A picture of the duo at a fan meet-up in 2016, where Skye Blue was 17-years old, and Moxley, who was signed to WWE, reigning as then-WWE World Champion, has reemerged.

Recently, a user posted their picture again on Twitter, with Dean Ambrose with his title, and Blue wearing Dean Ambrose's shirt.

"Dean Ambrose and a little Skye Blue," commented the user.

Both of these superstars are now well-established wrestlers in AEW. Moxley will go against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, while Skye Blue is currently involved in an intriguing storyline, which includes Julia Hart.

Dave Meltzer thinks Jon Moxley is probably winning the championship at Full Gear

Moxley has challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at 2023 Full Gear.

According to Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW Champion was not initially booked to lose the title, and will probably win the gold again.

"Orange Cassidy defends the International Title against Jon Moxley. The key thing here is that Moxley was never supposed to lose the title, so when it comes to the original booking, he likely would have been a long-term champion. But he beat Cassidy on the WrestleDream show, so this would be two in a row. But if the idea is to get back in the long-term planned direction, Moxley would regain it here," said Dave Meltzer.

The former WWE champion lost the title to Rey Fenix earlier after the former was concussed during their match. On the 10th October edition of AEW Dynamite, Cassidy won the title back from Fenix, becoming a two-time AEW International Champion in the process.

