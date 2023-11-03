AEW Full Gear is only a few weeks away, but it seems that a former WWE Superstar could be leaving Los Angeles, California with gold around their waist.

The pay-per-view already has four championship matches lined up at the time of writing, with the AEW World, Women's and International titles on the line, as well as the ROH Tag Team Championships on the Zero Hour pre-show.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one belt that looks like it will change hands is the International Championship, meaning that Jon Moxley will become the new champion.

"Orange Cassidy defends the International title against Jon Moxley. The key thing here is that Moxley was never supposed to lose the title, so when it comes to the original booking, he likely would have been a long-term champion. But he beat Cassidy on the WrestleDream show so this would be two in a row. But if the idea is to get back in the long-term planned direction, Moxley would regain it here." said Dave Meltzer.

The AEW International Championship has been passed around a lot as of late. Moxley originally dethroned Cassidy at All Out, but was then beaten by Rey Fenix after suffering a concussion during their match at Grand Slam.

Fenix was then beaten by Cassidy who filled in for Moxley on short notice after the former WWE Champion wasn't medically cleared, thus setting up this rematch from All Out to decide who the true International Champion is.

Jon Moxley could potentially win gold in Japan as well as AEW!

One promotion that Jon Moxley has worked for on a regular basis since leaving WWE is New Japan Pro Wrestling, and thanks to travel restrictions being lifted after the COVID-19 pandemic, Mox has been able to travel to Japan in 2023.

But 2024 could start off with a bang for the former AEW World Champion if things go his way this Saturday at NJPW's Power Struggle event, where Mox's close friend Shota Umino could set up a huge match for Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Shota announced that if he manages to dethrone Will Ospreay this Saturday and become the IWGP United States, and United Kingdom Champion, he wants Jon Moxley to be his first challenger and he wants the match to take place at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th.

Moxley will also be in action this Saturday as he will take on Ospreay's United Empire stablemate Great-O-Khan, and while that might not have any title implications on paper, a win over Khan will certainly catch the attention of the Aerial Assassin.

