Recently signed former WWE Superstar seemingly set for a monster push in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW President Tony Khan has one of the biggest and most talented rosters in all of wrestling, but one of his newest signings should be preparing for some big things in the near future.

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that former WWE Superstar and former IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson had signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Despite being the newest member of the roster, Tony Khan hasn't made it easy on Juice, as he will be facing Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10.

When asked about Juice Robinson on the media call before ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan had a lot of positive things to say about his latest signing and believes he could be a fantastic Ring of Honor TV Champion.

"I think Juice Robinson has a great history with New Japan, obviously he’s a former US Champion, he has some great wins over some of the biggest wrestlers on the planet and I do think he’s potential great TV Champion for Ring of Honor, and if he were to win the match I think he could defend the title potentially not only in Ring of Honor or at times in AEW, although like I said I am trying to have not quite as much focus on Ring of Honor on the AEW shows to make sure I get all the focus on the AEW stuff too," said Khan. [From 30:33 to 31:06]

Given Juice's history with NJPW, Khan believes that Robinson could be a great person to defend either AEW or ROH gold internationally.

"But there is a time and a place for that and certainly that’s something to consider and yes, if Juice wins the Ring of Honor world TV title I think it will be something to consider he could do title matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling," added Tony Khan. [From 31:07 to 31:26]

Tony Khan has already given Juice Robinson a huge opportunity in AEW

Following his brief backstage appearance at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, many AEW fans wondered when they would see Juice Robinson next.

They didn't have to wait too long as Robinson appeared on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, where he got the opportunity of a lifetime: a potential shot at the AEW World Championship.

Juice faced Jon Moxley in an eliminator match, where if Robinson had won he would have earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, for the former NJPW standout, Moxley came out on top that night after a hard-hitting affair.

