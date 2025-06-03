Recently signed star sends a six-word message ahead of imminent AEW in-ring debut 

AEW has recently welcomed the arrival of a popular wrestling star, who was officially unveiled as 'All Elite' immediately after her first appearance. As she prepares for her in-ring debut, the newest signee has decided to issue a statement.

The newest All Elite Wrestling star, who has been a top attraction on the independent circuit, is Thekla. The Toxic Spider had been rumored to sign with top promotions for weeks. As the dust settled on her negotiations, she chose to head to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter was in the ring addressing her loss to Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament at Double or Nothing. Just then, the light went out, and when they came back, Thekla appeared in the middle of the ring and took her out.

Furthermore, she has been announced to make her in-ring debut this week on the four-hour long special edition of Dynamite, Fyter Fest. The new All Elite Wrestling star took to her X/Twitter to send out a six-word message before stepping in the ring.

"Watch me smash em on wednesday 🕷️@AEW."

Thekla has teased facing a top star and current AEW champion

As the Toxic Spider is gearing up to wrestle in AEW for the first time this week, she already has her eyes on a particular top star. That is none other than the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Thekla herself stated that she would love to step into the ring with The CEO.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

With Thekla now part of All Elite Wrestling's women's division, this mega showdown appears to be a real possibility in the near future.

