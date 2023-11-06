Red Velvet opens up about her conversation with Jade Cargill after she left AEW for WWE

Former AEW star Jade Cargill left the promotion in September 2023 after she lost her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander. Her WWE signing was announced on September 26th.

During her time in AEW, Jade Cargill led a faction named "The Baddies," which included Red Velvet. Later, Velvet exited the stable, and challenged the TBS Champion for a title match, which she lost.

While speaking with Women's Wrestling Talk, Red Velvet said that she couldn't contact Jade while her signing to WWE wasn't confirmed.

"Any communication? Absolutely. I’ve been gone, so I have not been on television while she was continuing her streak, and after she lost the belt and all that. But yes, once everything was official, and I knew that I could talk about it, I went ahead and contacted her, congratulated her. We talked, and I just told her I’m happy for her. At the end of the day, she chose to do what was best for her, and I don’t know why anyone would think I have anything else to say, or anything bad, because it’s her future, (...), she wants to be a star, she is a star," said Red Velvet.

She further continued and said that she messaged and congratulated Cargill after the former TBS Champion's arrival in WWE was announced.

If that’s what she thought was better for her, I’m happy for her. I let her know. I didn’t really speak on it before, when it was speculation, and going around, because it’s her privacy. Once everything was out in the open, I did send her a message, and I wished her the best. We’ve had some talks here and there now, but I’m happy for her, I really am. She shocked the world." [H/T - Fightful].

Red Velvet was injured in February 2023, and she wrestled her last match against Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill reacts to Rhea Ripley's win at Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley successfully retained her WWE Women's World Title against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez on Crown Jewel.

After the match, Rhea Ripley uploaded a video on Instagram of her celebrating her win.

To this post, Jade Cargill replied with an emoji of hourglass, implying that she could challenge Ripley for the title.

Jade's comment on Rhea Ripley's Instagram post

Jade Cargill has made several appearances in the promotion, but still hasn't wrestled in the squared circle.

Who do you think should be first person to challenge Jade Cargill in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

