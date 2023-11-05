Jade Cargill reacts after Rhea Ripley defeats four female stars at WWE Crown Jewel

Jade Cargill has reacted to Rhea Ripley's big win at WWE Crown Jewel.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Rhea Ripley managed to defeat four other women in a Fatal Five-Way match for her Women's World title. Ripley left Riyadh as the champion after pinning Shayna Baszler for the big win.

WWE shared a backstage clip of The Nightmare shortly after, stating that "Mami's always on top." The video showed Ripley celebrating mere minutes after her massive win at Crown Jewel. The post received several comments, but one stood out.

Jade Cargill, one of WWE's newest acquisitions, commented on the post, hinting that she's going to target Ripley in the near future.

Is Jade Cargill eyeing Ripley's title?

Cargill made a name for herself in All Elite Wrestling as the company's TBS Champion. Her undefeated streak was eventually broken by Kris Statlander, but by that point, she had become a huge name in the business.

Cargill later decided against re-signing with AEW and signed a deal with WWE soon after. She has been one of the most talked-about arrivals in the Stamford-based promotion this year, and fans are excited to see her take on the company's top female stars.

