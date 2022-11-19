"Reigns and Rollins save Mox at Full Gear??" - Wrestling fans erupt with wild predictions of the SHIELD reuniting in AEW this weekend

Wrestling fans have made it clear they want a SHIELD reunion this weekend at AEW Full Gear to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut in WWE.

Debuting at Survivor Series 2012, SHIELD comprised three future main event acts in WWE, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. The latter, of course, is better known as the current AEW Champion, Jon Moxley. Among them stand three former Grand Slam Champions, who also share the distinction of being champions in their current roles.

Today, Rollins holds the United States Title in his second reign on Monday Night RAW. Reigns sits atop the throne as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having been the world champion of SmackDown for 800+ days. Jon Moxley enters Full Gear this weekend as the defending AEW Champion to face MJF.

With SHIELD celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, there have been several pleas from fans for them to reunite in WWE.

However, there were also those looking to flip the script and call for Rollins and Reigns to join Mox in AEW in a surprise reunion.

The user below, for example, called on the pair to come and save their brother from MJF this weekend.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22 @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins



Reigns and Rollins save Mox at Full Gear??



The SHIELD reunites in AEW



Destroy the BCC and the JAS; leave in time for Mania @JonMoxley What if?Reigns and Rollins save Mox at Full Gear??The SHIELD reunites in AEWDestroy the BCC and the JAS; leave in time for Mania @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley What if?Reigns and Rollins save Mox at Full Gear??The SHIELD reunites in AEWDestroy the BCC and the JAS; leave in time for Mania

John Taylor @HalosFanMontana @AndyNemmity Can't believe The Shield reunited in AEW and then super kicked The Elite and pinned them for the trios titles @AndyNemmity Can't believe The Shield reunited in AEW and then super kicked The Elite and pinned them for the trios titles

WatchTheSmoke @Watchthesmoke2 @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley I wonder if in the future, triple h works out a deal with aew for wwe to be able to use aew stars and have them still be on aew @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley I wonder if in the future, triple h works out a deal with aew for wwe to be able to use aew stars and have them still be on aew

Alberto Arteaga @AlbertArt29 @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley It would be could for a press conference or something like that, outside of WWE and AEW, just an event for them @SKWrestling_ @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @JonMoxley It would be could for a press conference or something like that, outside of WWE and AEW, just an event for them

No matter how remote the possibility, plenty of fans made it clear that they wanted to see SHIELD not only reunite but also for Rollins and Reigns' debut in AEW.

AEW star Jon Moxley feared that he and the SHIELD would be released

Despite the trio being bona fide stars in their own right, and even with Moxley opting to leave WWE in 2019, the Purveyor of Violence recently opened up about his fears that they were due to be cut.

"But at the time when you’re in that, there’s always the threat – people are getting fired all the time, a lot of people are there for a year or two, they never get called up and then they get fired... You always have this fear that you’ve never going to get called up, so this adds a lot of stress. You can’t just relax. Every day that passes down there before you get called up, you’re like, 'Is this ever gonna happen? Am I gonna get fired today?'” said Mox. (H/T - Metro.co.uk)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)



Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜 🤛



@WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @JonMoxley The very final moments as ‘The Shield says goodbye to Dean Ambrose’.(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜 The very final moments as ‘The Shield says goodbye to Dean Ambrose’.(WWE presents: The Shield’s Final Chapter, 2019)Just powerfully emotive & motivating stuff 🤜👊🤛@WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @JonMoxley https://t.co/sij9Owd4M6

As surprising as it may be to think that Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley could have been released, a variety of top stars have received their marching orders in the past, with the likes of Jeff Hardy and CM Punk previously let go.

Would you like to see SHIELD reunite in 2022? Join the discussion in the comments below.

