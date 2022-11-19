"Release him and let him go" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to sack former WWE NXT Champion amid reports of uncertain in-ring future

Wrestling fans around the world have called for AEW President Tony Khan to allow former NXT Champion Adam Cole to leave the company due to growing concerns about his health.

Cole worked with a torn labrum going into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022. However, it was during that show that he sustained a concussion that has kept the former WWE Superstar on the shelf ever since.

With no timeframe on how long Cole could be out of action, there has been a growing concern about the AEW star. Some are even worried that he may not be able to wrestle ever again.

- WON Adam Cole’s injury is very concerning since he’s been out since Forbidden Door.A number of people have brought up being very concerned for him.- WON https://t.co/QU7xGKk3IC

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that a lot of people are concerned about Adam Cole's future, which has caused a lot of discussion online.

While many people are worried about his future, a very vocal portion of wrestling Twitter feels Cole would be taken care of more if he was in WWE.

Arthur Lofton @OlDirtyChi @WrestlePurists If he would have stayed in the WWE he would have been a healthy manager. @WrestlePurists If he would have stayed in the WWE he would have been a healthy manager.

Zoe Jeremy @ZoeJeremy2 @WrestlePurists Release him and let him go get help from real doctors in WWE. @WrestlePurists Release him and let him go get help from real doctors in WWE.

HZNG @HaniHZNG @WrestlePurists That just sad in 2019/2020 he was the best wrestler and sport entertainer i ever see in a long time ever thought he was small but he was charismatic for me he was the next Shawn Michaels without bad habits but it took AEW one year to destroy him @WrestlePurists That just sad in 2019/2020 he was the best wrestler and sport entertainer i ever see in a long time ever thought he was small but he was charismatic for me he was the next Shawn Michaels without bad habits but it took AEW one year to destroy him

Sean @Sean18003655 @WrestlePurists My man is waiting for his contract to end so he could go back to @WWE @WrestlePurists My man is waiting for his contract to end so he could go back to @WWE

Adam Cole was one of the most successful NXT Champions in history

It's hard to compare the AEW and WWE versions of Adam Cole as he hasn't had a full calendar year of in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling, whereas he spent over four years in WWE.

However, there is no question that Adam Cole is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the black and gold brand, with a list of accomplishments that no one can rival.

John @johndauria6 So it basically 100% happening that Cole is leaving WWE. Adam Cole truly will go down as the best NXT superstar of all time. He led the greatest faction in NXT, he is the longest reigning champion in NXT, and first ever NA Champion. Truly a NXT legend. #NXTTakeOver So it basically 100% happening that Cole is leaving WWE. Adam Cole truly will go down as the best NXT superstar of all time. He led the greatest faction in NXT, he is the longest reigning champion in NXT, and first ever NA Champion. Truly a NXT legend. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/wEbR4StVet

Cole left WWE as the second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, with that accolade comprising of being the first-ever North American Champion, a former Tag Team Champion and the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the history of the brand.

Current champion Bron Breakker is currently enjoying a lengthy reign as NXT Champion, but he still has to hold on to the belt for more than a hundred days at the time of writing to even come close to what Adam Cole achieved.

When do you think Adam Cole will return to action? Let us know in the comments section down below!

