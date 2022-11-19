"Release him and let him go" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to sack former WWE NXT Champion amid reports of uncertain in-ring future

Wrestling fans around the world have called for AEW President Tony Khan to allow former NXT Champion Adam Cole to leave the company due to growing concerns about his health.
Cole worked with a torn labrum going into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022. However, it was during that show that he sustained a concussion that has kept the former WWE Superstar on the shelf ever since.
With no timeframe on how long Cole could be out of action, there has been a growing concern about the AEW star. Some are even worried that he may not be able to wrestle ever again.
In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that a lot of people are concerned about Adam Cole's future, which has caused a lot of discussion online.
While many people are worried about his future, a very vocal portion of wrestling Twitter feels Cole would be taken care of more if he was in WWE.
Adam Cole was one of the most successful NXT Champions in history
It's hard to compare the AEW and WWE versions of Adam Cole as he hasn't had a full calendar year of in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling, whereas he spent over four years in WWE.
However, there is no question that Adam Cole is one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the black and gold brand, with a list of accomplishments that no one can rival.
Cole left WWE as the second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, with that accolade comprising of being the first-ever North American Champion, a former Tag Team Champion and the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the history of the brand.
Current champion Bron Breakker is currently enjoying a lengthy reign as NXT Champion, but he still has to hold on to the belt for more than a hundred days at the time of writing to even come close to what Adam Cole achieved.
