Released WWE Superstar vows to wipe away "Brock Lesnar comparison" from rising AEW star

AEW stars are often compared to some of the biggest names in WWE, with many fans hoping to see their childhood favorites reborn in the promotion. Unfortunately, Parker Boudreaux has often been compared to Brock Lesnar, but an AEW star is convinced he'll change that.

Parker Boudreaux's run in AEW has been quite back-and-forth ever since his debut. He quickly went from a solo act to being paired with the Trustbusters stable. Now that he's with Mogul Affiliates, Swerve Strickland believes he can change the perception of the star.

During his appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Stickland stated that he believes that fans are simply making comparisons because they're used to doubting what's new.

"I'm going to take these guys and make something that you didn't know it's what you wanted, and that's going to take time to do," he said. "Having Parker kind of slowly wipe that [Lesnar] comparison away. I don't want him to be compared to anybody, I don't want my other man to be compared to anybody either, especially since he's so new." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Strickland noted that he doesn't believe that he or Trench can be compared to other wrestlers, but his priority will be to mold Parker into his own wrestler. In the meantime, Trench has now officially been added to the AEW roster.

Chris Jericho believes that Swerve Strickland is responsible for when AEW's ratings go up

All Elite Wrestling's total viewership ratings are often a topic of discussion as they seem to fluctuate to just around 1 million. Despite this, the promotion often goes over the 1 million mark, and Chris Jericho believes he knows why.

During his appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, Jericho noted that after his own research, he found that Strickland is always on television when the ratings go up.

"TV ratings are so important. I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? You can kind of see this pattern of whenever he's on, the ratings go up. Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. Whenever he's on, the ratings go up." (H/T Fightful)

Considering that Swerve Strickland is currently leading his own stable, it seems that Tony Khan might be of the same mindset as Chris Jericho. Only time will tell, but it seems like the star could be approaching another run with championship gold sometime soon.

