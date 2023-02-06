Major faction member officially gets a new name in AEW

On December 21, 2022, AEW Dynamite Swerve Strickland attacked Keith Lee with the assistance of Parker Boudreaux and an unknown tattooed man. The identity of this man has finally been revealed.

On the February 1 episode of Dynamite, the Mogul Affiliates group appeared in a vignette. Strickland declared his plans to defeat Brian Pillman Jr. on Friday's Rampage. He then introduced "Trench," the previously unknown tattooed wrestler who was revealed for the first time and who spoke on camera for the first time.

AEW has updated its roster page to officially recognize Trench as the wrestler's ring name. According to Fightful, Trench, whose real name is Granden Goetzman, is a former professional baseball player. He was selected as a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011.

Granden Goetzman, known as Trench, had been honing his wrestling skills at Jay Lethal's wrestling school prior to his television debut. He had been a part of AEW for some time before appearing on the show.

In the February 3 edition of Rampage, the Mogul Affiliates made their mark by attacking Brian Pillman Jr. after his match with Swerve Strickland. Dustin Rhodes came to Pillman's aid, driving off Strickland, Boudreaux, and Trench.

Backstage altercation involving Swerve Strickland and AEW star

According to recent reports, a backstage altercation took place in 2022 involving Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland.

Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland were involved in a disagreement after an unexpected event in their tag team match at Double or Nothing. The event was caused by a miscommunication during the latter part of the match. Strickland attacked Starks during a Jungle Boy pin attempt, leading to a verbal backstage altercation that calmed before becoming physical.

AEW has faced numerous backstage altercations in the past year, including a locker room brawl with CM Punk and The Elite after All Out pay-per-view. Altercations are raising concerns about the promotion's morale.

