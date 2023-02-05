Another backstage scuffle took place due to "miscommunication" in Tony Khan's AEW - Reports

As per the latest reports, AEW stars Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland got into a backstage altercation last year.

One of the biggest problems AEW faced for most of last year was backstage altercations. After CM Punk and The Elite's locker room brawl post the All Out pay-per-view broke the internet, more stories about the backstage morale in the promotion began to surface.

Several wrestlers had issues with their colleagues. Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into a physical altercation that resulted in both wrestlers being suspended. Andrade El Idolo also got into a scuffle with Guevara late last year.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, both Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland got into an altercation after an unplanned spot that took place during their tag team match at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It was reported that the spot was the result of a "miscommunication late in the match."

During their match, Strickland attacked Starks during a pinfall attempt on Jungle Boy that did not sit well with the Absolute One. The two got into a verbal altercation backstage, but things got calmed down before things got physical.

Swerve Strickland recently turned on Keith Lee during AEW Dynamite

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland and his tag team partner Keith Lee had issues between them for several weeks. The Limitless One was not happy with his tag team partner taking shortcuts to gain victories.

During the special Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, multi-platinum recording artist Rick Ross was determined to settle the issues between the former Tag Team Champions. While Lee was ready to talk things out, Strickland had other plans. He recruited two people to take out his former tag team partner.

Keith Lee has not been seen on AEW television since. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that the real reason for Lee's absence was to sell kayfabe injuries.

