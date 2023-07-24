A former WWE star who was released from the company earlier this year commented on her future. She also named her dream opponents as AEW's Saraya and other Outcast members.

The Outcasts faction, which consists of the AEW women's champion, Toni Storm, Saraya (fka Paige), and Ruby Soho, has been dominating the company's women's division ever since its formation. The three former WWE stars have also managed to reach the mountaintop in a short span of time.

As a result, the trio is on almost every female wrestler's list when asked whom they want to face. Recently, former WWE diva, Alicia Fox (nka Vix Crow) commented on her dream opponents, also talking about the women in AEW who she'd like to face in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm:

“I want to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, I’ve been watching Deonna. There’s AEW's Toni Storm, I like her. Paige, obviously. I love Ruby (Soho). I mean, those kinds of girls, I know they’ve got grit and stuff, but there are so many women that I’ve been seeing here (at Reality of Wrestling). There also are a lot of girls in other promotions and I’m like right now I can’t even think I mean, I just want everyone.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Alicia Fox also commented on her WWE exit earlier this year

Alicia Fox had a long tenure with the Stamford-based promotion before her departure earlier this year. Nevertheless, it's fair to say that she didn't really have the career that she would've dreamt of, as the management mostly put her in comedy skits.

Moreover, following her departure, Fox was recently seen on Reality of Wrestling promotion as Vix Crow. While talking to Ring the Belle recently, Fox revealed how she felt bad during her departure from the Stamford-based promotion as she didn't receive a proper goodbye or support:

"I thought maybe [on] my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, well, [she’s] gone, No, no nothing. I don’t know. I just felt bad, you know? I felt sad for every miscommunication.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Moreover, while she didn't reveal anything regarding her future apart from her appearance on Reality of Wrestling, it would be interesting to find out where Alicia Fox decides to go in order to continue her wrestling career.