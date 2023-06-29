Released AEW star is coming out of retirement after 3 years

A former AEW star recently took to Instagram to announce her return to the pro-wrestling after being more than 3 years away from the ring.

The star in question is Sadie Gibbs. The 31-year-old had been one of the first few stars to sign with AEW back in 2019 upon the company's inception. She had been quite a regular performer up until COVID-19 the following year. On April 2021, she announced her in-ring retirement to focus on her fitness goals via an Instagram post.

The former AEW star has once again made another major announcement on social media, stating that she will be returning to the squared circle soon.

"I’ve been toying with the thought of getting back wrestling(I honestly feel like I went through a breakup with the business, and my craft that I worked so hard to create to that point )I shut it out and got on with life SURVIVAL INSTINCT!and embarked on a journey which has now brought me back to this point!THE TRUTH! I’ve never stopped talking about performing the art of wrestling and everyone always says I have so much passion when I do."

You can check out the full caption and post here:

The former AEW star also announced a documentary release

Apart from her in-ring return, Sadie Gibbs will also be working on a documentary on her return journey.

In the same Instagram post, she stated:

"SO IT HAS BEEN FAR TO LONG! But I can’t get this chapter of my life, out my heart!I will be doing a documentary on my RETURN (yup I said it my RETURN) with @envigormedia," wrote Gibbs.

Sadie faced a number of major stars during her last run, including names like Jamie Hayter. It remains to be seen what is next for her down the line and whether she will consider returning to Tony Khan's roster.

Do you want to see Sadie Gibbs back in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

