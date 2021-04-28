Former AEW star Sadie Gibbs announces retirement from wrestling at 29

In a development that has shocked several pro wrestling fans, former AEW star Sadie Gibbs took to Instagram on April 26th to announce her retirement from active in-ring competition.

Sadie Gibbs explained that she had endured a "confusing" past year and a half and was ready to let go of wrestling to pursue the next step in her career.

Gibbs revealed in a lengthy statement that she wants to focus on building her 'UNDEFINABLE' brand. Gibbs aspires to be a successful life coach, and she has several plans for her brand with the noble intention of inspiring people.

Sadie Gibbs noted that she wants to make short films and is even working on a self-development book. Gibbs wishes to convey the 'UNDEFINABLE' mentality to the masses, and the former AEW Dark competitor thanked all the members of her team before ending the statement.

Here's what former AEW star Sadie Gibbs wrote in her Instagram post:

IM RETIRING! • • Hope you can watch this & minute showreel! Of all my best moments and show your love and support in the comments below. Letting go is never easy, but it's necessary. It's been a really confusing year and half for me, but I've always been good at following my instinct and letting go AND HAVING NOTHING BUT GRACE IN THE PATH AHEAD OF ME. I've decided in order for me to excel in my new endeavours, coaching speaking teaching BEING THE LEADER which I've always been. I have to let go! And set my intentions on what it is I want from my life and where I see long term sustainable fulfilment. And those doors are opening, and it's about time I conserved all my energy and focus on this new chapter. I will forever be THE AMAZING GRACE! I will forever be the GIRL WHO DID A CORKSCREW SASUKE SPECIAL ! I WILL FOREVER BE #UNDEFINABLE -- I love all you guys ! Not just for supporting me as a wrestler but me as a person! As someone who despite what everyone expects, I follow my gut my Instinct and I do it with grace! Everything we do isn't forever. It's a stepping stone a chance to evolve and grow through. My vision is BIG.! Starting with short films (action movie scene), and a lot of my plans are centred around MY UNDEFINABLE BRAND! my next BIG BIG GOAL,is to have a self development book out. REMAIN UNDEFINABLE and so many micros goals along this new chapter, teach! Speak! And inspire/impact as many individuals lives as I can with the UNDEFINABLE MENTALITY! Thankyou to all my MEMBERS OF TEAM UNDEFINABLE! WWW.SadieGibbs.COM Fans who became clients and now friends ---- grateful for each and everyone of you making #UNDEFINABLELIVING what it is today ! A remarkable undefinable community #TEAMUNDEFINABLE GOES ONN!!! -- -- @undefinablefitness

Sadie Gibbs' wrestling career, AEW stint, and what lies ahead in the future

Sadie Gibbs began wrestling in 2017, and after working for various promotions for two years, she signed a contract with AEW in May 2019.

Gibbs made her AEW debut at All Out 2019 as part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale. Gibbs wrestled in just three matches in AEW as the COVID-19 pandemic led to unforeseen travel issues across the pro-wrestling circuit. AEW eventually released the London-based wrestler in August 2020 due to all the travel restrictions in place.

Before the pandemic hit, Gibbs had mentioned her desire to move to the United States to be more involved with the AEW project.

Gibbs' AEW run might not have panned out as expected, but the enterprising talent is now prepared to take her UNDEFINABLE brand to the next level, and we, at Sportskeeda, wish her nothing but the best for all her endeavors.