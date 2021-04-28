AEW Dark Results - Forgotten ex-WWE competitor debuts, Scary botch, Big blow to the Hardy Family Office - 27th April 2021

Taz and Excalibur kicked off the latest AEW Dark, and they hyped up tonight's stacked episode, which was headlined by a massive six-man tag team match.

The storyline between The Hardy Family Office and The Dark Order was in prime focus throughout the show.

However, AEW offered several other matches in the buildup towards the show-stealing main event. The Acclaimed kicked off the evening's in-ring proceedings, and Justin Roberts, as always, did the pre-match introductions.

Fuego Del Sol & D3 vs. The Acclaimed on AEW Dark

#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED to kick off #AEWDark



Tune into Dark Now at https://t.co/bHcWYLYywm - and every Tuesday at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/7g6W2R8Aq6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2021

Max Caster absolutely wrecked D3 and Fuego del Sol with his latest diss verse during The Acclaimed's entrance. As noted, Anthony Bowens made his in-ring return on last night's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Cater was initially chopped down with D3's kicks, but Max responded with a big elbow strike.

The Acclaimed kept D3 down with a neckbreaker-backbreaker combo. Bowens was the legal man now, and he focused on D3's back with Irish whip attacks.

Bowens executed a perfect back body suplex, which looked like an Olympic slam, but he opted to ditch the cover. D3 created some separation with a leaping enziguri. Del Sol got the tag and teed off on Bowens.

Del Sol connected with an enziguri but got his tornado DDT reversed into a suplex.

Fuego's head bounced off the turnbuckle. Bowens set up Del Sol for Caster's 'Claim to Fame' (top-rope elbow drop) for the win. And yes, Caster kissed del Sol's fingers after the win on AEW Dark.

Platinum Max could very well be the weirdest performer in all of AEW.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Matt & Mike Sydal vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Ahead of their showdown with the @youngbucks tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite to earn a World Tag Team Title Shot, the #SydalBros are in action on #AEWDark!



Tune into Dark Now at https://t.co/bHcWYLGXEO - and every Tuesday at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/MQcgf9q75f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2021

Mike got some wrist control on David Ali to begin the match. The Yoga Monster used his agility to trap Ali in a headlock.

Mike then cartwheeled his way into a dominant position on the mat. Matt Sydal got the tag, and he continued to maintain wrist control.

Sydal got a few covers on David Ali, and he kept the pressure on his opponent's arms. Ali fought back with a few rights and lefts, but Sydal executed a flying mare, followed by a series of chopping kicks.

The Sydal brothers executed a drop-toe hold/basement dropkick combination.

They followed it with a double bow and arrow stretch on Ali. Mike Sydal hit a leg lariat and a standing moonsault press. Frye rushed in to break the pin.

Despite not being the legal man, Frye attempted a double suplex with his partner. Matt Sydal came in to help his brother, and they sent Ali and Frye outside.

A 'Namaste' chant kicked off in the arena. Frye smartly prevented Mike from suplexing Ali from the outside.

Frye hit a clean powerbomb on Mike for a two-count. He got Mike Sydal up in the fireman's carry position, but he escaped and tagged Matt, who hit a few roundhouse kicks.

Matt Sydal delivered the fisherman's buster on Frye before sending him into the corner. The Sydals hit a double Meteora on Frye, and Ali came in to break the pin at two and a half.

Frye, though, couldn't evade a double lightning spiral from the Sydals, which did the trick for the brothers.

Result: Matt & Mike Sydal def. David Ali & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Mike and Matt Sydal showcased a wide range of double-team moves in today's match, which was refreshing to watch.

