5 Theories Why Britt Baker didn't win the Women's Casino Battle Royale

A bit of a shocker!

AEW All Out had a great start to the PPV with the Women's Casino Battle Royale on the Buy In pre-show. Much like Double or Nothing, the Women's Casino Battle Royale didn't disappoint. If anything, the match surpassed the men's match by a mile.

Featuring a couple of former WWE Superstars in included Tenille Dashwood, it had the advantage of surprise. The Women's Casino Battle Royale even had a wild card in the form of Mercedes Martinez. The match was much cleaner than the men's match at DoN, and the camera work didn't disappoint this time around.

As already reported, the winner of this match would take on the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship. While predictions are pointing to Hikaru winning that match, it won't be surprising that Riho wins the match. The AEW Women's champion will be crowned on the opening AEW on TNT show.

It was predicted that Britt Baker would win this match, but AEW went a different direction. Nyla Rose was one of the first entrants in the match and ended up being the last woman in the match. In essence, it was fitting that Nyla Rose won the match, but shocking that Britt Baker didn't win. Here are 5 Theories why Britt Baker didn't win the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

#5 There is a long term plan for Britt Baker

They have a plan!

Britt Baker has everything going for her. She is a practicing dentist, fantastic in the ring, and is over with the audience. In a way, her squeaky clean image is reminiscent of John Cena. With that in mind, perhaps, AEW wanted to swerve the audience to create a bigger impact. Moreover, perhaps, they want to book Britt Baker to go on her journey to win the AEW Women's Championship.

