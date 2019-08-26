AEW All Out: Predictions and preview for each match

It's showtime, folks!

On August 31st, AEW will air their biggest show of the year. Intriguingly, All In was a year ago. What started as an independent show morphed into a full-fledged major wrestling company. With the aid of Tony Khan, AEW has started a revolution in wrestling and are insisting that this is a paradigm shift.

All Out sold out in 30 minutes and will take place at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago. The stadium has a seating of about 11,000. It's quite likely that the fans in attendance are going to make it a memorable night.

There are still issues going into this show. Jon Moxley pulled out at the last minute due to an elbow injury which will require surgery. There is also doubt over the Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks match as Ray Fenix might have injured his leg, wrestling for an independent promotion.

Despite these setbacks, All Out is still set to be one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year, outside of WWE. The card is stacked and has a lot going for it. While Fyter Fest And Fight for the Fallen were filler shows, this one promises to have some surprises in store for us.

With 9 confirmed matches on the card (including the pre-show), AEW All Out is going to try to hit this out of the ballpark. Here are the predictions for all the matches at All Out.

#9 Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

Get the party started!

This match will be on the pre-show aka "The Buy-In". Private Party has been heavily featured on Being The Elite and they were given a chance to showcase their skills at Fyter Fest. Even though they lost that match to Best Friends, they got over and the crowd was behind them.

Considering the buzz around them and they are scheduled to take on The Young Bucks on the TNT show in Boston on October 9th, they're most likely going to get the win.

Prediction: Private Party

